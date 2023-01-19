Mechanical engineering student placed with Rs 40 lakh CTC, highest in Punjab Engineering College this year

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), deemed to be university, recorded the highest salary package in the mechanical engineering department during campus placements for the academic year 2022-23, officials said during a senate meeting held on the campus Wednesday.

Charu Modi of the mechanical engineering department bagged a cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 40.10 lakh, which is a rise of 186 per cent in the highest CTC year-on-year basis. This is the highest package recorded by any mechanical student at the PEC through campus placements so far, a senior faculty member said.

The average package for students placed from the electronics & communication department rose to Rs 20.99 lakh in the present year from Rs 15.63 in 2021-22 for a rise of 34.3 per cent.

The computer science department has an average CTC of 24.24 lakh, which is 11 per cent higher than last year. The electrical department has an average package of Rs 15.29 lakh, which is 32.8 per cent higher than last year.

The PEC administration also decided that the reorientation of BTech and MTech seats may be done within the departments to have better performance and produce quality output that can contribute to the demanding fields of engineering in the current times and future.

It was the 101st senate meeting of the PEC to discuss improvements and changes in policy to be made for the academic year. It was presided over by Prof Baldev Setia, director of the PEC, and was attended by deans, heads of departments and other institute functionaries.

Some of the major agendas discussed at the meeting were the composition of the senate, revisiting PhD rules, BTech MTech admission analysis and placement status.

Advertisement

The Institute proposed a hybrid model to ensure representation to all professors and deans, and allow their participation in academic decision-making for the betterment of the Institute.