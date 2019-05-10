Meanwhile, Sukhbir has a wish: May God wipe out clan of those involved in sacrilege

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday said at a rally at Dharamkot in Moga that he has “performed ardas” that the almighty may “wipe out the entire ‘khandan’ (clan) of not only those who were involved in the heinous act of sacrilege”, but also of those who were indulging in “cheap politics” over the issue.

His remarks came soon after CM Amarinder Singh raised the issue while addressing a Congress rally in Sunam, where he defended his government’s record of delivery of promises, and also said that he would not spare anyone, including the Badals, found to be involved in trying to divide people of Punjab by allowing desecration of the holy scriptures.

Speaking to electorate of Sunam in a rally in favour of party candidate and his aide Kewal Singh Dhillon, Amarinder even pointed a finger at Badals for desecration episodes during the stint of SAD-BJP in the state.

Sukhbir, in Dharamkot, said Akali Dal was a party that held the Gurus supreme. “Do we need to learn from them how to respect our Gurus? Have Darshan Singh Mand and Baljit Singh Daduwal (members of Bargari Morcha) ever asked Congress about the Blue Star operation on the Golden Temple? Have they ever taken any action? Their only target is Badal parivar and Akali Dal.”

Lashing out at Punjab CM, Sukhbir accused him of raking up the sacrilege issue “merely to divert attention from his utter failures” as CM.

In Sunam on Thursday, Amarinder tried defending his government for non-fulfilment of the promise of giving smartphones to youths by saying the government could not procure phones as only 25,000 were available across the country against Punjab’s requirement of 10 lakh.

Sukhbir hit back at the CM over the claim calling him a “master liar” who was “trying to fool the electorate”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sukhbir Badal said, “What is the Chief Minister saying? I was reading in a newspaper two days ago that in 2019, India is going to have 800 million smartphones users. If we believe our Chief Minister that India has only 25,000 phones available in the market, have the rest come from Lahore?”

He guffawed, “This is the lie of the century. The CM has turned a master liar. He is trying to befool the electorate by doing so.”