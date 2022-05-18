Bhagwant Mann: ‘Murdabad’ is not the way, give me a year to experiment

Stating that raising slogans of “murdabad” was not the way, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday urged protesting farmers to support him for a year and “first try to do an experiment to conserve water and air”.

Mann’s remarks came amid a dharna by farmers on Mohali-Chandigarh border demanding a meeting with the CM to press for their demands including Rs 500 bonus on each quintal of wheat, paddy sowing from June 10, instead of June 18, a notification for the MSP for maize, moong and Basmati, and withdrawal of arrest warrants issued against farmers who have taken loans from co-operative societies.

“This is not the way. What is the difference between June 10 and June 18? If we are doing something for improvement in consultation with experts then where is the problem? I have already said it that we will buy Basmati and moong on MSP . I am a farmer’s son. I know where the farmers face losses, where they are fleeced. I have no patent right on the waters that I will sell it to the corporates. I have no patent right on air. Please support me for a year,” said Mann.

The CM, who returned from Delhi in the evening, while speaking to mediapersons at the Chandigarh Airport claimed that he has already invited farmers for a dialogue. “If a farmer wants to meet me, murdabad (raising slogans) is not the way. They can come anytime. Let us make an effort. Let us first try to do an experiment to conserve water and air. NRIs are also helping in direct sowing of rice. The government is also giving a bonus of Rs 1500 per acre for DSR. I want to ask farmer organisations what am I doing wrong,” he asked.

In the same breath, he also questioned the farmer bodies’ silence on stubble burning. he asked, “I want to ask farmers

if they have raised any voice against stubble burning.

Ten children had a narrow escape when they came in spate of stubble fire in Gurdaspur. They escaped but can you imagine the scars of the incident on their minds? Two children lost their life in a similar fire in Dera Bassi. Did you raise your voice?”

The CM said that as an MP he had raised farmers’ issues in Lok Sabha. “I will sort everything. If they (farmers) face losses, then I will make up for it. I am in the government. If I am saying something they can trust me, at least for a year,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mann had flown to Delhi where he is learnt to have had a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of farmers’ unrest.

Earlier, he also met environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and officials of National Green Tribunal.