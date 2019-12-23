Meanwhile in Zirakpur: Car hits divider, two lives lost, three critically injured

The damaged car parked at Zirakpur police station. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) The damaged car parked at Zirakpur police station. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured when their car hit a divider at the flyover in Zirakpur while they were coming from Delhi Saturday night. Police said that they were going to Shimla when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit (24) and Vishal (27). Both of them died on the spot. Police said that Ankit was driving the car. All of them were residents of Uttamnagar in Delhi.

Those who were injured are Khushi, Nisha and Manish Joshi, all in late twenties. They are being treated at Government Medical college and hospital, sector 32.

According to the Station House Officer of the Zirakpur police station, the driver lost control over the vehicle which was speeding on the highway and it hit a divider.

“We have not ruled out the possibility of drunk driving. The speed of the vehicle was so high that the car got completely smashed,” the SHO said.

After some passerby noticed, they were all rushed to the hospital. Families of the victims were informed and the investigation into the matter is on.

