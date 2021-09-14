Meanwhile, Cong struggles to get state unit revamp over

While Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has already announced 64 candidates for Assembly polls to be held early next year, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee is all set to miss the September 15 deadline set by the party high command asking the state unit to prepare a list of probable candidates and run it past top leaders.

Two months after appointing Navjot Sidhu as the new PPCC chief, the state unit is yet to revamp its organisational structure to move ahead with the drill of short-listing candidates.

So clearly while the SAD is looking at getting the early bird advantage by declaring 64 out of 97 seats it will contest, the Congress will require some time to get its act together.

It still needs to name district presidents in rural and urban areas. It will also require to have its body in the state headquarters having new general secretaries, secretaries and other office bearers.

Sources said that the PPCC had divided the state into four parts and handed these to the four working presidents who were in touch with all MLAs to name the DCC chiefs.

“The working presidents have got in touch with the MLAs and taken their feedback about their choice. At the same time, we are also looking at certain individuals, who the MLAs would not recommend for some reasons,” a source privy to the whole exercise said.

He added that once the list is prepared, it will be sent to the high command for their approval.

“There was a problem to choose so many people as we had our body dissolved two years ago. Ever since then, the PPCC was yet to be constituted. That’s the reason behind the delay,” the source added.

Former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar had constituted his team and sent the list to the high command. But the approval never came.

Pargat Singh, general secretary incharge of PPCC, said, “We are working on it. We will soon be ready with the list (of DCC chiefs). We hope we are able to send it to the high command by the end of this week.”

The new PPCC team, it is learnt, has to do a tight rope walk with the PPCC and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh “not in sync.” The list is being prepared carefully after learning from former PPCC chief Partap Bajwa’s experience who was not cooperated by several DCC presidents when Amarinder had rebelled against him.

“We certainly do not want that kind of a situation,” a party leader said.