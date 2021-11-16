MEA submits status report on 10 ‘fugitives’ in pending extradition cases with Canada

AHEAD OF the hearing of the Punjab drugs case on November 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on being directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to furnish report in aspect of extradition of the persons involved in the narcotics affairs, has submitted a report naming 10 fugitives.

The status report has been submitted by way of affidavit of Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Secretary, (Extradition) on behalf of MEA, Union of India.

The MEA has also moved an application before the HC, seeking to place on record the status report of the extradition process.

As per the report, the status of extradition cases pending with Canada as on August 23, 2021, includes names of Amarjit Singh Kooner, Gursewak Singh Dhillon, Nirankar Singh Dhillon, Sarabjit Sander, Lehmbar Singh Daleh, Ranjit Singh Aujla, Amrinder Singh Cheema, Ranjit Kaur Kahlon and Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal all wanted in cases registered in 2013 in Fatehgarh Sahib, and Parminder Singh Deol wanted in a case registered in 2013 in Patiala.

As per the report, “Extradition requests for fugitives namely Ranjit Singh Aujla, Gursewak Singh Dhillon, Nirankar Singh Dhillon, Sarabjit Singh Sander, Lehmbar Singh Daleh, Amarjit Singh Kooner, Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal and Amrinder Singh Chheena were earlier sent to Canadian authorities for their consideration. However, those were returned citing certain deficiencies. It was advised that the extradition documents be submitted in two parts viz. (i) Record of the case and (ii) General Legal Statement. Accordingly, duly rectified extradition requests were forwarded to Global Affairs, Canada, for their consideration. Extradition requests for Parminder Singh Deo and Ranjit Kaur Kahlon, prepared in the format as advised by the Canadian authorities, were also forwarded to Global Affairs Canada for their consideration.”

As per the report, the ministry requested the Indian High Commission, Ottawa, to provide the current status of extradition cases.

Punjab had earlier filed an application for examining the status reports filed in the court in 2018 to be taken up on priority and after examining the same, an order be passed to enable the prosecuting agency to proceed as per law.

An application for opening the sealed reports by Punjab STF chief has been filed by Advocate Navkiran Singh on the behalf of Lawyers for Human Rights International.