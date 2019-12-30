Chandigarh MC’s New Year ‘gift’ if okayed: Paver blocks, tiles worth Rs 2.84 crore

Early this year, pavers and tiles were installed in the city. (Express photo) Early this year, pavers and tiles were installed in the city. (Express photo)

It will turn out to be a New Year gift for some, if this agenda item is approved in the General House meeting on Monday without pondering over the directives of the urban planning department that has flagged off over-concreting in the city on several occasions.

Figure this: around Rs 2.84 crore will be splurged from the public money on pavers and PCC tiles in various parts of the city. Details of these works that have been listed for final approval will also have lakhs being spent on just dismantling the existing concrete.

Former mayor Subhash Chawla had said that pavers and tiles were something in which everyone — from councillor to officials — has vested interests in the installation.

On the agenda this time, paver blocks of 60mm/80mm thickness will be installed at Pipliwala town in Manimajra at a cost of Rs 57.41 lakh.

Documents accessed by Chandigarh Newsline revealed that out of this amount that will be spent, Rs 10 lakh will be spent only on dismantling the existing concrete.

Dismantling cement concrete in one part will cost Rs 6,17,550 while demolishing the concrete in another part will cost Rs 3,81,279.

Then, at Sundarnagar of Mauli Jagran area, PCC tiles worth Rs 76.91 lakh will be installed. These are being installed even when PCC tiles at Mauli Complex have been fixed at a cost of Rs 28.12 lakh from the mayor’s discretionary fund.

Another agenda item that will be taken up for discussion will be installation of new paver blocks at markets of sectors 27, 28 and 30 where an amount of Rs 51.55 lakh will be spent. Yet again, this is even when concrete pavement in back service lane in Sector 28 A and D was done at a cost of Rs 8.78 lakh and “reconstruction of depressed portion with PCC tiles” on V5 road in Sector 28-C was done at a cost of Rs 15.22 lakh from the mayor’s ward development fund.

In the other agenda item, at the main bazaar of Manimajra as well, 60 mm thick paver blocks will be installed amounting to Rs 98.66 lakh of which Rs 15 lakh will be spent only on dismantling the existing ones.

The agenda items have been brought even when the Punjab and Haryana High Court had raised its concern on similar projects of pavers in Sector 51.

Early this year, pavers and tiles worth Rs 30 crore were installed in the city. It had literally become a money-minting business. But after Newsline’s campaign on paver blocks and tiles raining on internal roads as well where the department of urban planning had said no to them, the work stopped after Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav slammed brakes on all sorts of installation of paver blocks and PCC tiles.

All agenda items related to paver blocks stopped. But now these have come up again.

The order issued by the commissioner that time had stated, “It has been noticed that there are some ongoing works/works to be allotted or works to start, in all these cases, status quo be maintained immediately. All these projects will be reviewed on case to case basis, by the committee. In case, the committee observes and recommends that there is need for a specific project, based on field requirements that case shall be forwarded with justification to the department of urban planning for reconsideration and exemption from the guidelines.”

All paver-related works were stopped later and no new cases also came up before the committee and engineers refrained from bringing up new works as they had to go through the committee and the urban planning department. But the paver-related works are now back again for discussion in the House.

Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of reports early this year, had revealed how despite directives by Chief Architect Kapil Setia calling paver installation a violation of Chandigarh master plan, the civic body consistently rained public money on pavers and PCC tiles, especially along V6 (internal sector) roads. Newsline had found that at some places, they were dismantling the existing pavers and tiles, which were in good condition and installing new ones. Also, they were reusing the uprooted tiles in other areas where they had requisitioned funds for laying new ones.

