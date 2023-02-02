MC’s hopes dashed, gets only half of its demand

Hopes of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation dashed as against the demand of Rs 957 crore, it got an allocation of only Rs 555 crore in Union Budget 2023-2024, announced on Wednesday.

If the civic body doesn’t add on to generate more revenue for itself through the income receipts (which it hopefully expects till 520 crores) , it would be staring at another financial crisis this year.

The Municipal Corporation every year expects a good grant in aid as its own committed liabilities form a major chunk of funds.

Municipal Corporation’s own committed liabilities form around Rs 500 crore a year. Committed liabilities include expenses like electricity, water, salaries and pension of employees—expenditure which they cannot ignore. Remaining, if any would be spent on development works of the city. Municipal Corporation handles roads of the city, water supply, waste disposal, sewerage and various other civic works.

Budget meeting not held

Every year, the civic body would pass an inflated budget first and would receive a setback when they would be allocated way less than expected.

However, this year, for the first time, the budget meeting wasn’t held as the civic body waited to see the allocation by the Union government and then accordingly would allocate the budget portions.

Though the demands were accordingly raised through a draft budget they had proposed of Rs 957 crore, but now with Union government’s allocation, they would work on the rationalise the amounts according to priorities.

No project will be hit: commissioner

When asked if any projects would be hit, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra told The Indian Express that all projects are on track and nothing will be affected.”