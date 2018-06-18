MCM DAV to start PhD English, SD College to get commerce research centre

At MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Chandigarh (Express photo) At MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Chandigarh (Express photo)

(Written by Khyaati Sharma & Simran)

The Admission season is at its peak with Panjab University and its 11 affiliated colleges taking in applications daily.

This year, admissions to undergraduate courses such as BCom, BBA, BCA and BSc have been centralised by the UT Directorate of Higher Education. The admission to BA at government colleges will be conducted by the centralised portal, but students can apply to BA online through the websites of in grant-in-aid colleges.

The MCM DAV College in Sector 36 is one of the prominent educational institutions for women. The traditional courses offered are BA, BCom, BBA, BSc, BCA along with MA, MCom and MSc. The college also offers postgraduate diploma courses in computer applications, mass communication, cosmetology and beauty care.

However, this year, students can also enrol for MPhil and PhD courses in English. This has been made possible with Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, under a research centre facility and will be conjoined with the university as it is the parent body.

A faculty member said, “Students can now do their coursework at the college. The classes can be held on a rotation basis among the three institutions: Panjab University, MCM DAV College and PGGC-11.”

The faculty member added that the PhD guides could be assigned from the university or the two colleges according to the guidelines, but classes could now be held at colleges and students could be enrolled in these courses.

The college most popular for BCom in the Tricity, GGDSD College, Sector 32, is also starting a research centre in commerce from the new session. It will be the first PU-affiliated college to introduce a PhD centre.

A member of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college said there will be four PhD seats in commerce and the University Business School, PU, will oversee the coursework.

The college has long enjoyed the status of the best in commerce among all the PU-affiliated colleges. The 2017 CAT

topper, Pramod Beri, is also from the GGDSD College.

