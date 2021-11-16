MC to renovate MOH wing for Rs 6.11 crore

While renovation of the civic body’s two floors of the building is already underway, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be spending Rs 6.11 crore on the renovation of the medical officer of health (MOH) wing.

An agenda item in this regard was approved by the General House of the civic body in its meeting held last Friday.

It was stated that the office space in the building of Municipal Corporation in Sector 17 has been fully utilised and there is a shortage of space. Thus, it is difficult to accommodate staff of MOH wing who have occupied three rooms on sixth floor of the MC building.

“The MOH department has its separate building in Sector 17 and is being used by their staff. The condition of the building and its toilets is very pathetic and there is no proper space for keeping old and new records. The medical officer of health has requested the Chief Engineer, MC, for renovation of MOH building,” the agenda item stated. Accordingly, the building was inspected by an Executive Engineer. It was also decided to renovate the building with proper planning according to space available in the building to accommodate the staff and records.

“After renovation of building, MOH along with his staff will be shifted from MC building so that rooms on sixth floor in MC building can be utilised for other purposes. The architect planning and finishing details have been prepared by the private architect and the same is being vetted by Architect, MC,” it was specified.

Accordingly, the rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 611.87 lakh has been framed by including the following scope of work. It included provision of interior finishing work along with furniture, provision of plumbing work for toilets, electrical works along with DG set & main supply line, provision of HVAC work and provision of firefighting installation & other equipment.