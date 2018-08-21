MC to reconsider bringing 5 villages within purview of property tax

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

THE GENERAL house of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will again take up the issue of bringing the remaining five villages — Hallomajra, Kajheri, Palsora, Maloya and Dadumajra — within the purview of property tax on Thursday.

After a communication from UT Administration has been received in this regard to bring these villages within the purview of commercial tax that the civic body will take up the issue.

This agenda item has been rejected several times by the general house after the UT Administration was conveyed that basic facilities be provided in these villages first before charging property tax from them.

“We sent our recommendations to the administration but they have asked us to consider it again as the entire city falls within the purview of the commercial tax and why to leave these five villages,” a senior official of the MC said.

The survey of the villages was conducted and it was found that there are 788 commercial units in Hallomajra, 649 units at Kajheri, 293 units at Palsora, 556 units at Maloya and 576 at Dadumajra.

A committee was constituted that had recommended that the commercial properties of these villages be included in Zone C of Group IV of the self-assessment scheme. However, it was rejected by the House. The civic body is already in the process of carrying out a physical survey of all residential properties as per the latest technology to ascertain the actual status.

The commercial properties in all the sectors of Chandigarh are divided into different zones and the tax is calculated according to the built-up area with the rate as per the zone. There are around 23,000 commercial units within the MC limits. The assesses are liable to pay property tax under the self-assessment scheme on the prescribed proforma. There are approximately 83,000 residential properties liable to pay property tax according to the rules.

Chandigarh MC aims to collect Rs 50 crore from property tax. It has already collected around Rs 35 crore from the property tax.

