MC to convert Sec 34 area into paid parking lot

The Municipal Corporation is likely to convert an area in Sector 34 into a paid parking zone. A discussion on the issue was held in the meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee after a letter was received from the police pertaining to this. While parts of Sector 34 already has paid parking lots,a demand has been raised by the police for having a paid parking lot in another one.

The issue was on Friday deferred after the councillors stated that instead of the letter from the police,the agenda for the same should be presented before them with the exact area being demarcated. In its letter,the police had asked for the area near the coaching centres in Sector 34 to be converted into a paid parking lot.

The F&CC members also deferred the agenda for finalizing the policy of the Night Food Street. This was done after the decisions that were taken by the councillors during the last meeting were not incorporated and the old agenda was brought before the house. The councillors demanded that the agenda be revised and then presented.

The action taken report,pertaining to the agenda items passed by the F&CC in the last one year that was to be discussed,was also deferred. It was decided that another meeting would be held on August 31 in which a discussion would be held on these issues since with the code of conduct in place by next week owing to the by-elections,no policy decision would be taken.

The committee members passed a number of agenda items during the meeting. Approval was given for the purchase of seven hydraulic tipping tractor trailers,water tankers and five tractors. Tertiary treated water would be provided to a green belt along Himalaya Marg. An estimate of the construction of an underground reservoir along with the boosting arrangement at a tubewell in Manimajra was approved. Re-auction of a booth in Sector 25 will be done. Computers and printers will be purchased for different wings of the Municipal Corporation.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App