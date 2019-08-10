Civic body tax on private schools, colleges legal and valid: Punjab and Haryana HC

IN A major setback to private unaided schools and colleges of Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday held that levy of tax on institutional lands and buildings by the Municipal Corporation is legal and valid. The verdict passed by a division bench of the High Court reversed a ruling given by a single bench which allowed the petitions challenging imposition of property tax on the school buildings and quashed a notification issued in 2004.

“The properties which were within the ambit of the draft bye-laws and the self assessment scheme for taxation and which the general house of the corporation desired to exempt were specifically exempted by making specific amendment to the bye-laws and the self assessment scheme. No such exemption was made in respect of properties constructed on sites earmarked for private school/colleges though they were clearly mentioned … and rates for them were specified…,” said a division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu in its judgment in the appeals filed by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Pharmacy, DAV College Trust Management Society, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate, St. Xaviers Senior Secondary School, I S Dev Samaj Public School, Vishesh Educational Society, St Joseph Educational and Charitable Trust, Vivek High School, St Johns High School and many other institutes were party to the case pending since 2011. The High Court verdict had been in their favour in 2010.

Setting aside the verdict of the 2010, the division bench said the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (Tax on Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Lands and Buildings) Bye-Laws, 2003 along with Self Assessment Scheme are legal and valid. The single bench earlier had ordered that the notification fixing the property tax on institutional lands is quashed “being beyond the powers of the Administrator, for want of resolution under Section 90(1) of the Act”.

“We find that there is no infirmity in the framing and notification of the bye-laws. The draft bye-laws were framed by the House Tax Assessment Committee of the Corporation. In fact the process of framing had been under way since long. These were approved by the General House of the Corporation in the meeting held on 29.1.2003. Thereafter, they were sent to the Government for approval and notification. The Government/Administrator approved it with amendments. Before final notification the draft bye-laws as approved by the Administrator were published inviting objections. Later they were notified,” the order passed by the division bench read.