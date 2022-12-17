MC signs pact with French financial institution for 24×7 water supply project

For the 24×7 pan-city water supply project, the Municipal Corporation Friday signed an agreement with the French financial institution, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), with the support of the European Union at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The agreement was signed by Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra on behalf of Municipal Corporation and Bruno Bosle, country director for India of AFD, in the presence of Banwarilal Purohit, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union in India, Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, Chandigarh, and other dignitaries.

Purohit said that though the 24×7 water supply system has been implemented in various cities in India, Chandigarh’s pan-city project with smart water metering for all the 1.77 lakh connections is the first of its kind.

He said that Chandigarh’s deep-rooted relationship with France is well-known as the entire city was planned by famous French architect Le Corbusier. It was in 2016 that the then Ambassador of France and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chandigarh and in the iconic Rock Garden of Chandigarh, it was decided that France will support crucial infrastructure projects in Chandigarh.

The UT Administrator appreciated the vision and commitment of the European partners for the project. AFD has accompanied the design of the programme and is funding the major part of the investment through a Rs 412 crore soft loan. The European Union is providing a Rs 98 crore grant through AFD to accompany the implementation of the investment.

He applauded that the project has a strong gender equity core. It is women who will benefit the most from the project as even today, in Indian households, it is the woman of the house who provides for these requirements.

The project will be led from the front by women, who will man 20% to 50% posts at every level in this project, right from the operator to the managerial cadres. This will lead to women empowerment within society. He thanked the European Union and AFD, who steered and guided on this component.

The Ambassador of European Union, Ugo Astuto, said, “The programme being launched today is a good example of the team Europe approach underpinning the EU Global Gateway strategy. The European Union and Agence Française de Developpement are pooling their resources for an investment in urban infrastructure with the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh with the objective of improving sustainability and bringing positive change in the life of the citizens of Chandigarh.”

While addressing the audience, Bruno Bosle said that “the Chandigarh pan-city 24X7 water supply project is emblematic of the Indo-French cooperation in India and is a flagship project for the AFD. The project is directly addressing the priorities of the Indian government which aims to move towards universal coverage, 24X7 water supply, and drink from tap initiative while being operationally efficient, and reduction of carbon footprints of the water utility.

Among others present were Nitin Yadav, Secretary Local Government, Chandigarh; Vijay Namdeorao Zade, IAS, Secretary Finance; Parveer Ranjan, DGP, Chandigarh; Rakhi Gupta Bhandari, Secretary to Governor, Punjab; Dalip Sharma, Senior Deputy Mayor; Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor; other councilors and prominent persons of Chandigarh.