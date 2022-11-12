scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

MC meets shopkeepers, ensures action against illegal vendors

Paras alleged that around 300 illegal vendors have occupied prime spaces in Phase VII market and are working in collusion with the employees of the civic body. (Representational)

A day after the Opposition councillors levelled allegations against the Municipal Corporation (MC) employees about taking bribe to allow street vendors to occupy spaces in the markets, a team of the MC led by Joint Commissioner Damadeep Kaur met the shopkeepers in Phase VII and initiated action against the street vendors.

The president of Phase VII market Sarbjeet Singh Paras while explaining the issue to Kaur said that the verandas outside their shops are often occupied by illegal vendors and their business also suffers due to this. Paras said that despite repeated requests, the municipality has not take any action.

The president of Mohali Property Consultant Association (MPCA) Harpreet Singh Dadwal also voiced similar concerns. The joint commissioner said that after meeting the shopkeepers, they decided to constitute a team of the MC and the police to take action against such vendors.

She added that the municipality has issued identity cards to the vendors but they cannot occupy areas in the market.

Meanwhile, the vendors held a protest outside the municipality office after the civic body’s anti-encroachment wing seized some of their items.

Former deputy mayor Manjeet Singh Sethi had alleged Thursday during the House meeting that some employees of the civic body were taking bribes from street vendors to allow them to illegally occupy spaces in the parking areas of markets, leading to traffic chaos. Sethi then went on to name one such employee who he claimed had asked for a bribe and demanded strict action. Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu assured him of action against anyone found indulging in such practices

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 08:12:39 am
The new-look, friendly Sanjay Raut, and how long will it last? Praise for Fadnavis sets Maharashtra abuzz

