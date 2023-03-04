scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
MC to replace 44,000 defective water meters

MC to replace 44,000 defective water meters
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to replace 44,000 water meters that have been lying defective for the last seven years in Chandigarh. The agenda of the same will be coming up in the House meeting which is scheduled to take place on March 6.

Because of these defective water meters, consumers were getting average water bills.

The civic body will be replacing these water meters with consumers bearing the cost. The cost will come to around Rs 2,500 per meter depending upon the quality and make of the water meter.

As per the proposal, the defective water meters are to be replaced by the consumer but to avoid harassment being faced by the consumer for purchase and getting the same tested from MC lab, the civic body has proposed to replace the waters meters, but the expenses regarding the cost of the water meter, testing charges and installation of water meters will be borne by the consumer and the same will be recovered through the water bills.

In 2000, the civic body has approved a similar agenda, that consumer will buy their own water meters, following which Consumers Association Chandigarh approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the decision of the civic body.

In 2001, the High Court had directed the MC to install water meters by itself up to half an inch diameter and directed them to refund the cost of the water meter to the consumer through bimonthly bills.

The civic body in 2016 amended the bylaws stating that water meters are to be provided by consumers only.

As per the revised bylaws approved in July 2016, the replacement of faulty domestic water meters will now be the responsibility of consumers and not that of the MC.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 09:03 IST
