MC removes 60 encroachments in Mohali’s Phase 2, Sukhna catchment

The anti-encroachment drive in Mohali gathered fresh momentum on Monday as the Municipal Corporation intensified action in Phase 2, removing at least 60 illegal structures from parks, residential areas and commercial spaces, MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said.

He said the operation also targeted encroachments linked to influential individuals, triggering widespread discussion across the city.

During the drive, civic teams reclaimed public land from multiple parks.

In Park No. 23, portions illegally fenced off by owners of two-kanal houses were dismantled, restoring the park for public use, especially for children, while in Park No. 8, unauthorised rooms constructed on the park area by a retired IAS officer were demolished, MC officials said.