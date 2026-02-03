MC removes 60 encroachments in Mohali’s Phase 2, Sukhna catchment

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The anti-encroachment drive in Mohali gathered fresh momentum on Monday as the Municipal Corporation intensified action in Phase 2, removing at least 60 illegal structures from parks, residential areas and commercial spaces, MC Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said.
He said the operation also targeted encroachments linked to influential individuals, triggering widespread discussion across the city.
During the drive, civic teams reclaimed public land from multiple parks.
In Park No. 23, portions illegally fenced off by owners of two-kanal houses were dismantled, restoring the park for public use, especially for children, while in Park No. 8, unauthorised rooms constructed on the park area by a retired IAS officer were demolished, MC officials said.
Sandhu said, “No private construction on public land will be tolerated, irrespective of status.”
The operation was also extended to remove temporary and illegal structures outside houses, shops and showrooms in Phase 2.
Administrative sources confirmed that bulldozers were used even outside properties linked to politically influential persons and a government office.
However, the action drew criticism from a section of traders, who alleged that marble flooring was damaged outside some showrooms where there was no permanent encroachment, resulting in financial losses.
Meanwhile, councillor Davinder Kaur Walia and Raja Mohali (husband of councillor Jaspreet Kaur) accused the administration of “selective action”, alleging: “While some areas faced strict enforcement, others with visible encroachments were left untouched.”
Responding to the allegations, Sandhu said the drive was part of a routine and ongoing process. “This campaign will continue. People are advised to voluntarily remove unauthorised structures to avoid strict action,” Sandhu added.
In a parallel operation, the District Administration carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in the Naya Gaon area, with special focus on the Kansal catchment area of Sukhna Lake, in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sandhu said.
The drive targeted illegal constructions along Patiala Ki Rao and adjoining areas, including Shivalik Vihar, which fall in ecologically sensitive and floodplain zones.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Nodal Officer, with teams from the municipal wing, including the Building Inspector, General Inspector and Executive Officer, while an adequate police force ensured law and order, he said.
Despite repeated notices and prior warnings, several structures were found violating court orders, environmental norms and land-use regulations.
Sandhu said such encroachments obstruct natural water flow, increase flood risks and cause environmental damage. “No unauthorised construction will be allowed in the Kansal catchment, along Patiala Ki Rao or any protected zone. Any future violation will invite strict legal action,” Sandhu warned.
The District Administration reiterated its commitment to protecting the Sukhna Lake catchment, preserving natural drainage channels and enforcing environmental and municipal laws in the larger public interest.
