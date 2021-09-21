MC polls near, RWAs in UT say hand over waste collection to us

With Municipal Corporation Chandigarh polls just two months away, the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Monday demanded that the work of garbage collection be handed over to the RWAs.

FOSWAC, which has been in the service of the city’s residents for the last 33 years, raised several issues on Monday that have plagued the lives of the residents here. With regard to the need-based changes in CHB houses, it said that the issue has been raised from time to time over the last two decades but there has been no solution.

“Politicians come and promise ahead of elections, but forget when the polls are over. So is the case of officials who come and go after completing their tenure. Thus, the end result is zero. The residents of 60,000 CHB units want to have a one-time settlement as has been done in Delhi,” said FOSWAC members headed by Chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu.

The members also highlighted out the issue of conversion from lease hold to freehold at the allotment rates and not at new rates which run into lakhs of rupees.

“We should not forget that the majority of this category of residents are middle class people. They cannot afford to pay a hefty amount for conversion.Third, all types of relaxations like increase in covered area and modern exterior architectural designs among others given to the other houses can also be extended to CHB houses. Why discriminate with them and let there be disparity,” it was said.

About the Garbage Management Policy, the FOSWAC members stated that MC imposed upon the policy unilaterally and arbitrarily on the residents.

“It needs to be scrapped or modified to make it workable. Indeed, MC has miserably failed to manage garbage in the city. Consequently, the residents have to pay three times charges without any value addition. The unnecessaryadditional burden works out to Rs 5 to 7 crore,” the members said.

About the waste collection rates, the members suggested, “The rates were announced based on the area of plots but are being kitchenwise charged. The charges are being raised in waterbill for those who are not even residing there, similarly the landlord is not responsible for tenant bills. There is no mechanism to resolve the complaints. There are instances of grossly wrong & hefty bills. We suggest to hand over this work to the willing RWAs. They will manage your garbage trucks and the MC will also save Rs. 30 crore for the management of trucks.”

The issue of pollution in dadumajra was also discussed.