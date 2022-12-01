MC plans to renovate 176 govt houses at a cost of Rs 5.69 cr

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation plans to renovate 176 government houses at a cost of Rs 5.69 crore.

A report in this regard was submitted by the engineering wing.

It was stated that the “occupants of government houses under Municipal Corporation Chandigarh have requested to carry out repair & renovation work”.

There are 176 houses located in Sector 26 waterworks, Manimajra waterworks, Indira Colony & MHC Manimajra.

It was stated that the area Sub-Divisional Engineer and Junior Engineer had visited these houses.

“It was observed that the condition of houses is very poor and needs immediate repair /renovation. It is proposed repair/renovation work at these houses shall be done at the earliest to avoid further deterioration,” it was mentioned.

The expenditure on this work will be charged under the head of residential building.

Fixing chain links as well

The engineering wing has also proposed to fix chain link fencing on vacant land.

It would be done at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore.

“Some chunks of vacant land have been recently handed over to Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, from Estate office, Chandigarh Administration. There are also some portions of land lying vacant in different pockets in Manimajra under jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh. Theses vacant land chunks are prone to encroachment and misuse by general public. In order to protect the vacant land chain link fencing and informatory boards shall be fixed to avoid any encroachment and misuse of vacant land,” it was stated by the engineering wing.

The expenditure on this work will be charged under the head of development of vacant land / properties in MC.

Reconstruction of flooring in back service lanes of Sector 15-A, B & C

According to Municipal Commissioner, the area councillor of ward 12 had requested to reconstruct the flooring of back service lanes in Sector 15-A,B&C, Chandigarh.

“The condition of existing cement concrete flooring is very bad and needs dismantling and reconstruction.

Accordingly, the proposal amounting to Rs 1.92 crore has been prepared to meet the expenses for Reconstruction of flooring in back service lanes of Sector 15-A,B&C, Chandigarh,” as per the request of area councillor.