The BJP councillors,who are members of the Municipal Corporations Slum Development Committee,visited Maloya Colony along with officers of various departments on Thursday.

During the visit,the committee members observed that the rehabilitated colony was lacking in basic amenities like water connection in tenements,roads,storm drainage,sanitation,electricity lights,veterinary dispensary and a school among other things.

The committee also directed officials of the Public Health department to provide water connections forms on the spot. It was observed by the committee members that water is a main requirement for the occupation of both potters and cattle owners.

The members of the committee asked officials to inquire about the layout map of the rehabilitated colony for providing facilities like roads,storm drainage and parks. The area residents highlighted their grievances to the members of the committee.

Among those who visited the area were chairperson of the committee Rajender Kaur and members: Malkiat Singh and Saurabh Joshi.

