Chandigarh: MC panel okays open-air gym for Sector 20 park

A meeting of Environment and City Beautification Committee, Municipal Corporation, was held under the chairmanship of Sachin Kumar Lohtiya on Wednesday.

Councillor Asha Jaswal also attended the meeting as a special invitee.

Various issues related to proper maintenance of parks and green belts and repair of infrastructure over there along with open-air gyms were discussed. The officers concerned were told to expedite the work on priority before monsoon.

The committee accorded approval to supply and fixing of open-air gym and fitness equipment in the park in front of house no. 3070 & 3071, Sector 20, Chandigarh, under landscaping at an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 lakh. They also approved providing and fixing of brick on edge on both sides of concrete track in park near Verka booth, Sector 21, and repair of concrete track in green belt in sector 18 &19 under landscaping at an estimated cost of Rs 9.70 lakh. The committee also recommended consideration of the amendment in the policy regarding provision of huts in the small parks under 0.5 acre land.