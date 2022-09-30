MC okays sensory park for the disabled at a cost of Rs 1.14 cr

The General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Thursday approved the development of a sensory park in Sector 22, Chandigarh, under capital head “landscaping” at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore.

It was stated that the Tricity has 14,796 people with disability (as per census 2011) in the region, but not enough facilities exist in the city for them.

Though there are many designed and planned green pockets with designated uses, they lack dealing with disability.

A sensory park focuses on features that attract multiple senses of an individual, including mobility and motor skills, hearing and speech senses, cognitive skills and intellectual skills. These are specialised parks for all kinds of visitors with special emphasis on differently-abled children.

“The purpose of this initiative is to provide individual and combined sensory opportunities to users who may not normally experience them. Hence, an initiative like sensory park that will have universal accessibility, equipment for people with special abilities, activities engaging all age groups in better learning experience and special spots for aged people wanting to strengthen their bodies in attractive and engaged environment can prove to be one of this kind in the city,” say the details put before the House.

It was specified that the park opposite house numbers 3430 to 3395 in Sector 22, Chandigarh, has been proposed for developing into sensory park and accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 1.14 crore has been prepared and submitted for arranging administrative approval and allotment of funds under the appropriate head of accounts.

In the park, there would be supply and installation of climbers for specially abled children, installation of musical poles for specially abled children, installation of multi-play equipment, shoulder builder, garden sound play equipment, two-seater spring see saw, wheel chair MGR, two-seater swing, single-seater spring rider, Congo track, palm wheel, leg roller, play panel, musical panel all for specially abled children.

Other works include allied works required to be carried out while installing these equipment and setting up facilities for the people with disabilities.

Award for the clean ward

The General House also approved that there would be a competition among wards as per guidelines of the government under swacchta campaign.

As per the proposal, the civic body aims to have a prize for the ward that keeps itself clean consistently for three months. Then civil works of Rs 50 lakh would be carried out in that ward for being on number one position.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that she will get the criteria which every ward has to follow and this Swachh competition is beyond just the cleaning work.

Modern wood-based cremation system

The General House also approved a modern wood-based traditional cremation system at cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

It would be established at a cost of Rs 1.62 crore.

It was said that a presentation was given by an agency regarding eco-friendly and pollution-free wood-based traditional furnace type cremation system which utilises less quantity of fuel wood.

As per prevailing practice at Cremation Ground in Sector 25, approximately 375 kg of wood is required for cremation of one body. It was proposed that by using this eco-friendly non-polluting system, about 120 kg wood will be required for cremation of one dead body. The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of pollution-free modern wood-based traditional cremation system.

Infrastructure for specially-abled at community centres

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation during the general house meeting Thursday also approved a proposal to build infrastructure for specially-abled in community centres for a cost of Rs 2.4 crore. Provisions like Braille rails and signage would be made available for specially-abled people. It was said that the estimate has been framed to meet the expenses for providing and fixing the infrastructure in various community centres and Mahila Bhawan under the jurisdiction.