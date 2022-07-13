MC launches Swachhta ki Paathshala campaign in city schools

As part of the Swachh Chandigarh Mission, the Municipal Corporation (MC), launched Swachhata ki Paathshala awareness campaign in the schools of the city here on Tuesday.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra launched the campaign at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Mitra said students from classes 6-12 from all schools of Chandigarh, including private schools, will be addressed during the morning assembly about the campaign. This way the MC will be able to reach out to more households in Chandigarh, she added.

At the government school in Sector 16, students were given lessons on waste segregation at source level, ban on single use plastic and home composting, etc.

During the workshop, interactive sessions, real life examples, demonstrations through videos, quizzes and pledges were held.

Mitra said, “The idea is to catch these children young. Children have proven to be very strong carriers of social messages, especially ones related to attitudinal change, time and again.”

In addition to the sessions, a Swachhata Module is being developed which can be shared by every class teacher with students.

A home composting challenge has been thrown open and students have been asked to check their dustbins before the garbage is handed over to the garbage collector.

A pledge has also been taken to consciously avoid plastic products.

It was stated that the campaign aims to impress upon young minds the importance of sustainable waste management and preservation of the environment. It was added that it aims to reach out to other family members through these students, so that families can adopt good practices together , are some of the reasons why the Municipal Corporation started its outreach programme.