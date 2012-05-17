MC laptops may go to officials

With the councillors all set to receive new laptops,the older ones,returned by the previous lot,will most likely be given to officials of the Municipal Corporation. While a proposal,to hand over these laptops to schools,was discussed,no consensus could be reached.

There was also a discussion on the brand of laptops that need to be bought. The cost,in all likelihood,will be between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 per laptop depending on the brand that is finalised. Initially,there had been a proposal that councillors,who had been re-elected,should retain their laptops but then it was decided that all 35 councillors will be given new laptops. The MC officials on the other hand are at present using laptops that are four to five years old.

The members of the previous Municipal Corporation were given laptops last year after their demand had been rejected a number of times. Since the new term of the civic body started this year,the previous councillors were given the option to either return the laptops or pay an amount of Rs 29,000 to retain them. Around five to six councillors are yet to do either. A list is now being prepared and reminders would be sent to them by the MC. Six councillors from the previous house have been re-elected.

A number of proposals had been mooted in the previous term on how the laptops could be put to use. It was suggested that the agenda of the House Meetings should be provided online instead of hard copies. A number of councillors,who did not know how to use the laptops,opposed the move.

The training classes,organised for the councillors,were attended only by a handful of them. An official of the civic body said discussions are being held about the laptops to be purchased. Once this is finalised within a few days,the laptops would be provided to the councillors.

Residents of the city,however,rue that while laptops are bought using public money,neither the officials nor the councillors respond to e-mails sent to them.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App