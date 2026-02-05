MC invites bids for booking stalls at Chandigarh Rose Festival

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of the Chandigarh Rose Festival scheduled from February 20 to 22, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has invited bids for booking stalls at the Rose Garden in Sector 16, where the three-day event will be organised.
As per a public notice issued by the civic body, an open auction will be conducted for the allotment of around 30 stalls of approximately 10 feet by 10 feet each at the festival venue. The stalls will be allotted for the duration of the festival and are expected to attract wide participation from exhibitors, artisans and traders from the region.
The MC has specified that the stalls may be used for displaying and selling a variety of items, including garden décor, nursery plants, interior décor products, floral decorations, decorative articles, paintings, artworks, garden equipment, fountains, garden and lawn furniture, handicrafts from different states, emporia products, manure, artificial flower arrangements, aquariums, books, decorative items, hair and body oils, soaps, musical instruments, artificial jewellery, cosmetics, handbags, sunglasses, phulkari, clothing, art and craft items, antiques and gift articles. However, the sale of food and beverages will not be permitted at these stalls.
The open auction for booking of stalls will be held on February 10 at 12 noon in the Committee Room on the sixth floor of the MC Building in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Interested participants will be required to attend the auction along with valid identity proof.
To take part in the bidding process, applicants will have to submit a refundable earnest money deposit of Rs 50,000 in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. The civic body has clarified that detailed terms and conditions related to the auction, allotment and installation of stalls are available on the official website of the Municipal Corporation.
The MC has also laid down strict conditions for stall holders to ensure cleanliness and environmental protection during the festival. The use of single-use plastic has been completely banned while the use of flex boards and banners is to be avoided as far as possible.
As per the MC, littering at the venue will not be allowed, and exhibitors have been directed not to cause any damage to the surrounding area.
Stall holders will also be responsible for the safekeeping of their belongings and displayed items, and the MC will not be held liable for any loss, theft or untoward incident.
