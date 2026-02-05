MC invites bids for booking stalls at Chandigarh Rose Festival

The open auction for booking of stalls will be held on February 10 at 12 noon in the Committee Room on the sixth floor of the MC Building in Sector 17, Chandigarh.(Express Photo)

Ahead of the Chandigarh Rose Festival scheduled from February 20 to 22, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has invited bids for booking stalls at the Rose Garden in Sector 16, where the three-day event will be organised.

As per a public notice issued by the civic body, an open auction will be conducted for the allotment of around 30 stalls of approximately 10 feet by 10 feet each at the festival venue. The stalls will be allotted for the duration of the festival and are expected to attract wide participation from exhibitors, artisans and traders from the region.

The MC has specified that the stalls may be used for displaying and selling a variety of items, including garden décor, nursery plants, interior décor products, floral decorations, decorative articles, paintings, artworks, garden equipment, fountains, garden and lawn furniture, handicrafts from different states, emporia products, manure, artificial flower arrangements, aquariums, books, decorative items, hair and body oils, soaps, musical instruments, artificial jewellery, cosmetics, handbags, sunglasses, phulkari, clothing, art and craft items, antiques and gift articles. However, the sale of food and beverages will not be permitted at these stalls.