Mohali MC gets government nod for Samgauli project

Punjab local bodies department gave a nod for setting up a solid waste management plant at Samgauli village near Derabassi. The plant will help Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) in generating power from waste. Work for the project will start in January 2019.

According to MC officer, the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 305 crore and 19 acres of land in Samgauli village have already been acquired by MC. The plant will be set up to generate power from solid waste and this power will be sold to POWERCOM.

“We will decide the production once work on the project is started. Mohali MC is a major stake holder in this project. Patiala, 15 Municipal Committies under GMADA and 22 committes working under Patiala Development Authority (PDA) are also a part of this project,” the officer added.

The officer further added that tenders were invited from private firms and decision for selection of firm for tender will be taken in January. The company selected will work for 25 years on lease basis, while MC will provide land to the company at a cost of Rs. 1 per meter.

The officer further added that the MC had hired IL and SS- a private firm for infrastructure development, for setting up the plant.

Meanwhile, under this project, another plant will be set up at Dhudhar village in Patiala district, where Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) fuel will be prepared from solid waste. The project will be first of its kind.

Once the company is selected for the project, the same company will be roped in to collect garbage and solid waste from city. The company will have to set up a network such that the waste is collected within two hours in the morning.

The solid waste will then be segregated and sent to Samgauli plant for processing.