Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
MC fines pet owner Rs 5K, process on to terminate dog registration

Ishwant Singh was walking with his Culture Pomeranian called Ozzy when unleashed Cane Corso attacked him and took away Ozzy, and killed it instantly on Tuesday.

The 2-year-old Pomeranian named ‘Ozzy’ who died in the incident (Express Photo)

Three days after a Cane Corso dog attacked a 60-year-old man and killed his pet Culture Pomeranian in Sector 37, a team of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the owner of Cane Corso, Kshitiz Arora, and initiated proceedings to terminate the registration of dog in Sector 37 on Friday.

The team returned empty-handed when it was found that Kshitiz Arora, owner of the Cane Corso, shifted the dog to an undisclosed location from his house. The team has decided to confiscate the dog.

“Before the arrival of the team, Kshitiz Arora shifted his Cane Corso to an undisclosed location in Punjab from his house. The team comprising sanitary Inspector Nitin Bhateja along with veterinary surgeon, Dr Gaurav Lakhanpal, was tasked to confiscate the Cane Corso.

The team did not find the dog in the house and returned after slapping a fine of Rs 5000 on Kshitiz Arora, who had unleashed his pet when it attacked a man and killed Pomeranian ‘Ozzy’ in Sector 37 on Tuesday night. The team also informed about its proceedings to Sector 39 police station,” a source said.

The Medical Officer of Health (MOH), MC, Dr Vinay M Bhagat, said, “Cane Corso is a breed which should be kept in open lands, farmhouses.

It is being examined how the Sector 37 resident kept it at his house. He was challaned for unleashing it at a public place. We have started reviewing the procedure to allow people to keep such breeds in the residential areas.”

Ishwant Singh, 60, who owns a bakery in Sector 22 and a resident of Sector 37, was walking with his Culture Pomeranian called Ozzy when unleashed Cane Corso attacked him and took away Ozzy, and killed it instantly on Tuesday.

Police arrested Kshitiz under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of the IPC.

Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said, “A team of MC contacted us to know the status of the case against the owner of Cane Corso today. We provided all the details to the team.” The first-of-its-kind incident in Chandigarh outraged the local residents, who criticised the civic body for not taking action against the owners of breeds, considered to be furious.

Many civic bodies in India have discouraged the registration of Cane Corso breed in their respective areas as the breed is considered to have a dangerous nature of attacking humans. Pet experts have cautioned people against letting loose Cane Corso.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 07:44 IST
Ex-Cong MLA attacked in Mansa; 3 people demand Rs 50L, threaten to eliminate him

