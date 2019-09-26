Panchkula: MC engineer’s son dies as truck rams into Activa

A 21-year-old youth was killed late Wednesday morning when a truck rammed into him from the side. The boy was declared brought dead by doctors at the Sector 6 Civil hospital, after being transported there in a police PCR.

Advertising

The deceased, identified as Kamal, was a supervisor at MC Panchkula and was returning from his site duty to the Nagar Nigam office on his Activa, when a truck rammed into him in front of plot 180 in Industrial Area Phase 1.

The boy, who has two siblings, was the eldest of the three.

His father, Kashi Ram too works at MC Panchkula and is a junior engineer there.

Advertising

“We are investigating the case. The CCTV footage is being checked and we have a full record of the accident on one of it. The truck that hit the boy has been identified and will soon be confiscated. The search for the driver is also on. We will catch him very soon”, Gulaab Singh, investigating officer of the case. He added, “The body was sent for a post-mortem after which it was handed over to the family.”

The post-mortem report showed that Kamal had suffered rib fractures and head injuries, which were the main cause of his death.

MC Commissioner, Rajesh Jogapl, commenting on the incident said, “It is very sad and unfortunate that a young employee of MC has died in a tragic accident. I visited the hospital and offered my condolences to his father Kanshi Ram who too, works with us. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”