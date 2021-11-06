MC elections: Several women vying for tickets

Many women faces are coming forth and trying for tickets in the Municipal Corporation elections. The elections are scheduled to be held in December.

Gargi Jindal, wife of Amit Jindal, co-treasurer, is a frontrunner from ward which has Jagtar Jagga as a councillor at present. As Amit Jindal has been quite an active member of the party, Gargi is one of the likely options from the ward.

Gargi is 43 and a graduate. She has been quite active in social activities in the Tricity. Jindals had been supporting the BJP in all the previous elections.

Harpreet Kaur, wife of Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla, will be trying for ticket from the ward Babla is a councillor of. Since Babla’s ward became reserved for women, it is his wife who is likely to be fielded from that ward.

Babla has had a stronghold in his ward comprising sectors 27, 28 and 30.

Harpreet Kaur Babla won the election of councillor, MC, Chandigarh in 2001 when the ward comprising sector 27&28(then) got reserved for women. Harpreet Babla contested and won independent and thereafter joined the Congress.

In the next election of 2006 Devinder Singh Babla contested and won in the same ward. He was re-elected in the of 2016 and this time, Harpreet will be trying being the hold of the family in this ward.

Babla is trying to contest from another ward. However, sources in the Congress stated that they are unlikely to give ticket to both the people from same family.

As the ward of Rajesh Kalia has also got reserved for a woman, his daughter is in the fray from his ward of Maloya and Maloya colony.

Nominated councillor Shipra Bansal is also trying for a ticket this time. She has been heading the arts and culture committee. Bansal has also been part of the village development committee. For quite some time, Bansal is taking active part in raising questions before the General House regarding certain issues. Bansal has been hoping since last election to get a ticket and this time, she is the front-runner.

It is said that almost 10 sitting councillors of the BJP won’t be getting ticket this time—either considering their work or the cross-voting done in previous mayor elections.

A total of seven wards out of 35 have been reserved for scheduled caste candidates. These wards are ward 7, 16, 19, 24, 26, 28 and 31. Of these, three wards have been reserved for women SC candidates which include wards 16, 19 and 28.

A total of nine wards were reserved for women general candidates that included ward 1, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 18, 22 and 23. Those wards that are general wards are 2, 3, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20,21, 25, 27, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34 and 35.

Those who lost their wards after these were reserved for women were Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla, BJP councilors Bharat Kumar, Jagtar Singh Jagga, Rajesh Gupta, Vinod Aggarwal, Shakti Devshali.

BJP’s Rajesh Kalia lost his ward to SC Women candidate wherein he has been thinking of fielding his daughter.