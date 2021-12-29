MC election: AAP alleges BJP offered over Rs 50L to its councillors, party denies claim

A day after Aam Aadmi Party stunned the BJP after it bagged 14 seats out of 35 wards in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election, AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged that “BJP senior leaders had contacted three of his councillors and offered Rs 50 to 75 lakh to join them.” Chadha on Tuesday said that two councillors got Rs 50 lakh offer while one was offered Rs 75 lakh and now “they are installing secret cameras at all of their councillors’ houses and also have begun recording all the phone conversations and BJP may not try to contact them else all the conversations would be made public.”

To make mayor, a party needs 19 candidates. It is a hung corporation as of now with AAP getting 14 seats, BJP getting 12, Congress 8 and SAD one seat. BJP also has one additional vote, that of their Member of Parliament Kirron Kher as the ex officio member of the house, which makes the count to 13.

On Tuesday while addressing the media persons, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “BJP has indulged in horse trading now. They have gone to the extent that three of our councillors have been contacted by the BJP and offered money. They said whatever amount you will peg, they will give that.” Chadha went on to explain the conversation, “BJP ke boht bade neta ne kaha hamare councillors ko ki aap jitni rakam maangoge utni denge… jo auda maangoge wo denge… par aap hamare ko join karlijiye… ek union minister ne ye bhi kaha call pe ki hum aapki greh mantri or Nadda ji se mulakat bhi karva denge”.

Raghav Chadha stated that their councillors informed them about BJP contacting. “BJP must be knowing this corruption…we don’t indulge in it… our clean and honest party doesn’t do it… so they shouldn’t try this with us,” Chadha said. He also blamed Punjab BJP incharge Gajender Shekhawat to lead this campaign. “Calls from his offices are being made. Please don’t try this dirty politics with our clean and honest councillors,” Raghav stated. Chadha also said that by afternoon, they will install secret cameras at all of their

councillors’ house and everyone has been asked to switch on their recording. To a question on Punjab Congress MLA Fateh Jang Bajwa joining the BJP, Chadha said the Congress party is “completely finished” in the state and more MLAs and ministers will leave the Congress in the days to come.

“If any BJP councillor tries to contact us, we will be making their conversation public before the janta,” he added. However, Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood, while reacting to Raghav Chadha’s statements said, “What he is saying is completely rubbish and false. There is no truth in it. These allegations are completely baseless. What he and his own party are doing, they want to get away with it by putting it on the BJP entirely. Our candidates are strong enough. It is Raghav ji who has got a bag full of money for reasons known to him.”

On Raghav naming Punjab BJP incharge, Sood said, “I mean I fail to understand from where has his name come… Gajender ji is not even involved in our elections… why is AAP trying to intentionally involve Punjab leadership… because they want to take benefit of the same in Punjab elections. They are trying to encash this situation for Punjab elections. They want to take advantage of these 14 wards in the Punjab elections that is why AAP is going ahead with these false claims”.

Earlier this month also, the AAP had accused the BJP of trying to poach its lawmakers from Punjab, with MP Bhagwant Mann claiming he was offered money and a place in the Union Cabinet if he joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly elections. The BJP had dismissed the allegations as baseless.

CONG ALLEGES COUNCILLORS BEING CONTACTED BY BOTH RIVAL PARTIES

Congress Chief Subhash Chawla said that his councillors are being contacted by both the parties so that we extend support. “There weren’t calls but common friends from both the parties have contacted our councillors and given the feelers. There are directions not to respond to any of these,” Chawla said.

He said that the way AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal contested the polls this time on ‘false promises’, it has lowered his esteem.

Chawla also said that they won’t support any party because their ideologies are different.

“Our ideologies don’t match at all. We won’t extend any support. We will field our candidate for all the three posts and our candidates are deserving they will win,” said Chawla.