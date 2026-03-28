MC–CREST Scam: Chandigarh Police to write to FIU India for financial trail

The police are also likely to approach the Income Tax Department to corroborate financial records and examine possible undisclosed assets. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Police is now planning to formally write to the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU) to trace the money trail in the multi-crore IDFC First Bank scam, sources in the know said, even as key accused Vikram Wadhwa was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Wadhwa was produced before a local court after completing seven days of police remand, during which he was questioned extensively about his alleged role, financial assets and the suspected diversion of funds linked to accounts of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

According to sources, police are now seeking detailed financial intelligence inputs, including suspicious transaction reports and account linkages, from FIU India. The police are also likely to approach the Income Tax Department to corroborate financial records and examine possible undisclosed assets.