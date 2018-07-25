MC committee says car bazaar may be shifted to Manimajra

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

EVEN AS the Municipal Commissioner has told the general house that he didn’t find any problem at the car bazaar site of Hallomajra, a committee of councillors has stated that there are problems at the existing site and recommended that the car bazaar be shifted to Manimajra.

A special committee, which was constituted by the mayor regarding shifting of car bazaar from Hallomajra, on Tuesday met under the chairmanship of councillor Anil Kumar Dubey. The meeting was attended by other members of the committee Raj Bala Malik, Rajesh Gupta, Sat Parkash Aggarwal, Gurbax Rawat, Satish Kainth, Kanwarjit Singh Rana, Mahesh Inder Sidhu, Hardeep Singh and officials N P Sharma and others.

After the visit, the committee said that the car bazaar site at Hallomajra was near the residential area, which was sensitive, accident-prone and not secure for car dealers as well. The committee said that there were no proper roads for car trials because of thickly populated area. “They said that children and animals roam near the place very often. The members said that due to outskirts, very few customers visit the car bazaar site at Hallomajra,” a release by the Municipal Corporation said.

The committee members said that they visited Sector 34, Hallomajra and Manimajra areas to explore the possibility of holding car bazaar there. The committee members recommended that the car bazaar be shifted to near sub-office Manimajra where parking space is available for about 700 cars and sufficient roads are there for car trials. The committee members said that the car dealers’ association had also agreed to shift the car bazaar to Manimajra.

The members suggested that the existing car bazaar site at Hallomajra might be used to park tourist buss, school buses and private heavy vehicles to earn a good revenue for MC.

In the general house meeting last month, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had stated that the government had already spent over Rs 1 crore on the Hallomajra site.

