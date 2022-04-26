MC commissioner takes stock of development

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra Monday visited Sectors 55 and 56 to take stock of ongoing development works and listen to the grievances of area residents. The ‘on-foot’ visit started at 6:30 am. She was accompanied by Manaur, area councillor, chief engineer, all superintending engineers and executive engineers concerned, SDEs, junior engineers of MC, office-bearers of Residents Welfare Associations and local residents. Mitra started the visit from Sector 55.