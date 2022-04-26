scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

MC commissioner takes stock of development

She was accompanied by Manaur, area councillor, chief engineer, all superintending engineers and executive engineers concerned, SDEs, junior engineers of MC, office-bearers of Residents Welfare Associations and local residents.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 26, 2022 5:35:00 am
Mitra started the visit from Sector 55.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra Monday visited Sectors 55 and 56 to take stock of ongoing development works and listen to the grievances of area residents. The ‘on-foot’ visit started at 6:30 am. She was accompanied by Manaur, area councillor, chief engineer, all superintending engineers and executive engineers concerned, SDEs, junior engineers of MC, office-bearers of Residents Welfare Associations and local residents. Mitra started the visit from Sector 55.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement