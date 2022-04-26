MC commissioner takes stock of development

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra Monday visited Sectors 55 and 56 to take stock of ongoing development works and listen to the grievances of area residents. The ‘on-foot’ visit started at 6:30 am. She was accompanied by Manaur, area councillor, chief engineer, all superintending engineers and executive engineers concerned, SDEs, junior engineers of MC, office-bearers of Residents Welfare Associations and local residents. Mitra started the visit from Sector 55.
