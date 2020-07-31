MC approves clearing up of waste piled up at processing unit

A team of councillors had already visited the plant and submitted a report. (File) A team of councillors had already visited the plant and submitted a report. (File)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s general house in its meeting on Thursday approved the clearing up of 25,000 MT of waste that has been lying piled up at the garbage processing plant. The meeting was held through video conferencing.

The garbage processing plant that was run by Jaypee Group was recently taken over by the MC. The house was to discuss regarding the operations and maintenance of the Dadumajra plant.

Councillors in the house raised concerns that not just the machine at the plant requires immediate repair, but priority should be given to cleaning up the 25,000 MT waste that has been occupying a lot of space and also causing stench during rains.

Leader of opposition and Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla raised questions regarding the amount that will be spent on the repair of the machines and the removal of the waste. “So much of waste is dumped at the plant. But they were not able to give details as to how much money will be spent on all this. Now, they say that they will get the entire detailed plan in the next meeting,” Babla said.

A team of councillors had already visited the plant and submitted a report. The report specified that there was about 25,000 MT legacy waste lying at the plant which needs to be shifted to the dumping ground.

The committee had also observed that a large quantity of compost and RDF has also been lying at the plant which is hampering the further processing of garbage due to paucity of space. Regarding the repair of machines, the report said that urgent repair is required and an estimate should be made.

At present, the Municipal Corporation is running the garbage processing plant and the committee will make the decision regarding clearing up the waste.

NEW RATES FOR EATING JOINTS APPROVED

The general house approved the hike in rates for putting chairs and tables outside eating joints.

The councillors suggested that the eating joint owners who want to set up their chairs and tables outside for a specific time frame may be allowed the same.

The UT MC is in charge of granting permission to the eating joints for temporarily putting up chairs and tables outside for certain hours. Most of the dhaba owners and other eating joints put up chairs and tables on footpath outside during evening hours.

For the eating joints, in front of the day market where till now there were no charges, committee approved a charge of Rs 3,000 a month. For area in front of booths, the charges increased to Rs 4500 from Rs 3000. For in front of bay shops, approved charges are Rs 7,500, instead of Rs 5,000 and in front of SCF or SCO, charges are Rs 10,500, instead of Rs 7,000.

The rates approved for outlets which are located at the corner belts are almost the double.

For eating joints in front of the day market, where no charges were applicable till now, the house approved Rs 3,000 a month for the corner belt too. For permission in front of booths the charges that were Rs 3,000 have been increased to Rs 6,000.

In front of bay shops charges are Rs 10,000 and in front of SCF or SCO, charges are Rs 14,000 now.

