MBBS students stir: Talks on, issue likely to be resolved soon says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that doubts of medical students regarding bond policy are being cleared. Senior officers are holding continuous talks with doctors and medical students and we are hopeful that the issue would be resolved soon, Khattar said.

MBBS students are protesting against the state’s bond policy. The demands of the MBBS students include a reduction in the duration of compulsory government service from seven years to one year and the bond default amount to not exceed Rs 5 lakh. Doctors at PGIMS-Rohtak too have launched an indefinite strike in solidarity with the protesting MBBS students.

Responding to a question regarding the ongoing agitation of medical students, Khattar said that many things related to the bond policy were explained to the students on Friday. He clarified that the bond policy does not mean to harass any of their or their families. This bond policy will apply only to a person who wishes to join the private sector instead of the government, the CM added.

“Of the total bond amount of Rs 40 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh which the MBBS student has paid in four years will be excluded from that amount. Interest is also not being charged from them. The transaction in this regard after the completion of the degree will be done only with the bank concerned. If a private practitioner wishes to repay early, he can do the same anytime as there is no set time limit for the same,” Khattar said, adding that the bond policy has been implemented to encourage MBBS students to choose government service.