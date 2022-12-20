‘Make it public first’: MBBS students to Haryana government on amended bond policy

The Haryana government has reportedly finalised the notification amending its controversial bond policy for MBBS students as per promises made to agitating students on November 30. The students, who have been protesting against the policy for 49 days now, said they would decide their future course of action after the notification was made public.

“The concerns of the students have duly been addressed in the final draft of the notification,” a senior state government officer, who is looking after the matter, told The Indian Express. “The idea of the government is simple: MBBS doctors, after completing their five-year course from government institutes, work at government hospitals for five years. There is an expenditure of Rs 1.25 crore on the MBBS course of each student, which is taken care of by the government. That is why the government has imposed a condition for five-year mandatory service in government hospitals. In no part of the world is there free medical education,” the officer added.

The Haryana government had said earlier that only those candidates who had deposited a Rs 10 lakh bond according to its November 2020 policy would be considered for admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges from the upcoming academic session. The decision was widely criticised and sparked protests across the state, prompting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to say on November 2 that no student would have to deposit the bond amount at the time of admission.

“We have not received a copy of the notification 19 days after our talks with authorities. We will see what finally comes out in the notification. Then we will hold a meeting and decide our future course of action,” Priya Kaushik, a leader of the agitating MBBS students from Rohtak’s PGIMS, said.

MBBS students at PGIMS and a few other medical colleges in Haryana have been holding protests against the state government’s bond policy for the last three weeks. Students at the PGIMS campus have been sitting on a chain hunger strike for the past 600 hours. “One batch of students sits on a hunger strike for 48 hours and is replaced by another group. Despite the extreme cold, the students are sitting on the dharna,” said Kaushik.

According to Kaushik, MBBS students at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa; Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; SHKM Government Medical College Nalhar, Mewat; and BPS Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, are also participating in the agitation, in one way or another.

Government officials, however, said that only a few MBBS students of the 2022 batch are boycotting classes, claiming that others have returned to the classes.

On November 2, CM Khattar announced that no one would have to pay the bond amount upfront. Instead, students would have to only sign the bond-cum-loan agreement with the college and the bank concerned. The sole aim of the bond policy, the government said, was to meet the shortage of doctors in state-run hospitals. Then, the government had issued a notification on November 7 but the students continued their protests, which had prompted the government to rethink, hold talks with the agitators on November 30 and make more promises.

The students have sought that the compulsory government job period is reduced from seven years to one year, and the bond of Rs 36.8 lakh be brought down to Rs 5 lakh. They are also seeking a guaranteed job within four months of completion of the MBBS course. According to the students, banks should not be a part of the bond process and students should only deal with their respective institutes.