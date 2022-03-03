scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
MBBS student from Punjab dies of brain stroke in Ukraine

The 22-year-old was a fourth-year medical student at Memorial Medical University in Ukraine. He was in the ICU of the Vinnytsia Medical University since February 2.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
Updated: March 3, 2022 7:34:42 am
MBBS student from Punjab dies of brain stroke in UkraineChandan Jindal (file photo)

A 22-year-old medical student from Punjab’s Barnala district, who was undergoing treatment for the last one month after suffering an Ischemia stroke in Ukraine, died Wednesday in the war-hit country.

Chandan Jindal was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia.

Chandan’s father, Shishan  has now written to the Union government to help him in bringing the body of his son back to India. Barnala DC Kumar Saurabh Raj said, “We got intimation about the student from MEA and are in touch with the family.  Body is yet to arrive in India.”

Victim’s cousin, Neeraj Jindal, who is a municipal councilor in Barnala Nagar Council and also state vice president of the BJP said, “He was a very bright student. He studied till class 10 in Barnala and later went to Chandigarh for coaching to prepare for pre medical competition. He was among the toppers in his school. Four years ago, he went to Ukraine to study medicine. He was doing well even there.”  Neeraj added, “On February 2, he suffered  from brain stroke and we got to know about it on February 3. My father Krishan Gopal Jindal and Chandan’s father both went to Ukraine on February 7. As he was on a ventilator, he couldn’t be brought back in that condition.”

Krishan Gopal Jindal came back to India on March 1 after leaving Ukraine  via the Romania border.

