MBBS student found hanging inside Sector 22 residence, police recover note, claim suicide

A 21-year-old MBBS student of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-32 was found hanging inside her residence in Sector 22 on Monday, in what police claimed was a suicide after initial investigations.

Investigators said that there were injury marks on the right hand of the victim and her feet were tied with a cloth when the body was discovered. Police later recovered a ‘suicide note’ from the spot and went on to rule out foul play behind the death.

In the note, police said, the medical student had not blamed anyone for her extreme step. Instead, she had tendered an apology to her parents for not fulfilling their dreams. Probe so far has revealed that the student had dropped out of the previous semester but was planning to continue her studies from the next semester.

As per details, the incident came to light around 2.30pm. Sources said the house in Sector 22, where the body was found, had been allotted to the student’s mother, who had retired from the Haryana Vidhansabha around five months ago. The student had been living alone in teh house for some time, while her parents, along with her elder brother, had shifted to to a house in DLF near Chandimandir in Panchkula. The girl’s father is a retired government teacher.

“The incident came to light when the girl’s mother visited the Sector 22 residence to check on her. She knocked on the door several times, but did not receive any response. The mother then proceeded to climb on to the roof of the house from where she peeped inside but saw no movement in the house. After this she grew concerned and raised the alarm, and informed the police. A police team soon reached the spot and broke open the front door to gain entry. There they found the student’s body hanging from the hook of a ceiling fan. They also noticed that the wrist of her right hand bore seevral sharp injury marks and her feet were tied with a piece of cloth. The body was brought down and a brief search of the house led to the recovery of a note. The mother informed that her daughter was scheduled to go to GMCH-32 for taking admission in the current semester, but she was nervous. In the note, she claimed that she failed to fulfil the dreams of her parents. We have collected samples of the girl’s handwriting from her notebooks. The note will be sent to CFSL-36 for analysis and will be matched with her handwriting,” a police officer said.

The SHO of Sector 19 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said, “A team of forensic experts combed the spot. The spot was also videographed.An autopsy will be conducted by a panel of doctors on Tuesday. We have initiated inquest proceedings.”

The body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16. Police have initiated a probe under Section 174 of CrPC.