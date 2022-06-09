MBBS admission to GMCH-32: Parents voice concern over eligibility norm for Chandigarh domicile candidates

IN a letter addressed to UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg Wednesday, a group of parents has expressed concerns about the eligibility criteria for Chandigarh domicile candidates for MBBS admission to GMCH-32.

Out of a total of 150 MBBS seats in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, 15% are for All India quota, 15% for SC, 5% for PWD, three central pool seats, nine NRI, and 92 for Chandigarh domicile candidates.

The wards of serving defence personnel/ex-servicemen are exempted from the requirement of Chandigarh domicile.

According to a senior doctor of the city and a parent, the number of wards of defence personnel/ex-servicemen selected was indicated explicitly in previous years in the merit list but not in session 2021.

It is because there were too many (22) this year for the comfort of GMCH authorities. A local candidate of Chandigarh cannot apply in any other state/UT of India to be eligible for GMCH-32.

On the other hand, wards of defence personnel/ex-servicemen can apply from anywhere in India for Chandigarh. There is no upper limit or capping on the number of seats that can be allotted.