Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

MBBS admission at GMCH-32: Apex court dismisses plea of defence personnel ward

After the dismissal of the plea by the apex court, the admission process for MBBS seats under UT pool in GMCH-32 will continue as per the notification dated July 15, 2022

The petitioner, Ananya Goswami, had contended that acting in a grossly discriminatory manner, much after the issuance of NEET notification on April 6, 2022, the Chandigarh Administration introduced new policy midstream on July 15, 2022, restricting the defence personnel benefits only to those who had permanent residences in Chandigarh at the time of entry into service. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea filed by a defence personnel ward from Chandigarh, challenging the last-minute change in criteria for MBBS admissions to GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg confirmed the development and said, “GMCH-32 will continue with the admission process of MBSS as per the prospectus released.”

It was argued by the counsel for the petitioner that such a harsh condition made the concession to wards of defence personnel purposeless and nugatory, because a defence personnel belonged to whole of the country and he ought to be given option of choosing at least one state quota as per his choice.

K M Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General of India, along with Anil Mehta, Senior Standing Counsel, UT Chandigarh, appeared in the matter and argued on behalf of Chandigarh Administration.

The UT counsel on the petitioner’s contention that the UT has changed the rules midstream, the Chandigarh Administration argued that “it is not that we have changed the rules midstream; in fact, we have changed the policy. We have made a change in the policy and came up with the new notification on July 15, which was in the public domain”.

It was also argued by the Chandigarh Administration that once the process started at this stage, nothing can be altered and granting her the benefit of interim relief would mean giving her the final relief as well.

After hearing the matter, a division Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli observed, “We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution of India.”

“The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed,” said the apex court bench.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:24:10 am
