Monday, Dec 05, 2022

MBA student arrest: Main supplier nabbed from Kullu, 5 kg charas recovered

As per details, a 21-year-old MBA student was arrested on Saturday for possessing and supplying narcotics to students of many educational institutitions in Chandigarh.

chandigarhPolice said that Kharak Bahadur was the main producer of charas, and used to cultivate the same on a stretch of land in the jungle area. (Representative/ File)

Two days after arresting an MBA student for drug peddling, Chandigarh Police on Monday nabbed a man from Manikaran in Kullu who they claimed was supplying narcotics.

The man, identified as Kharak Bahadur, 61, is a native of Nepal but had settled in Kullu, Himachal, for the last three decades. He was arrested following a raid conducted by crime branch team, led by Inspector Satinder Singh, in Kullu. Police said at least 5 kilos of charas was also recovered from his possession.

“The MBA student was arrested and remanded in three days of police custody. During interrogation, the student gave us the name of his supplier, after which a raid was carried out near Barseni village in Kullu and the main supplier Kharak Bahadur was arrested from near the Pulga Dam-Tash Road in Kullu. At least 5 kilos of charas has been recovered from his possession,” said Inspector Satinder Singh.

Police said that Kharak Bahadur was the main producer of charas, and used to cultivate the same on a stretch of land in the jungle area.

Police said when the weed is ripe, he used to hire labourers from Nepal for harvesting it. After this, he processed and sold the charas to his customers. Kharak Bahadur will be produced in a local court on Tuesday again.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 08:19:09 pm
