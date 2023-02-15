scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
MBA graduate sent to 7 years in jail for raping minor

The survivor was awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

A total of 11 witnesses including father of the victim, an investigating officer, doctor and police station in-charge appeared in the court. (Representational/File)
The Fast Track Court of Ambala sent an accused, Avneesh, to seven years imprisonment for raping a minor girl,  here on Monday.

The Court of ADJ Aarti Singh pronounced the sentence under Section 4 of the POCSO Act . The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, defaulting which will lead to an additional 3 months imprisonment.

The survivor was awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh. Avneesh in his appeal sought the court be lenient with the punishment as he is an MBA and the sole bread winner for his widow mother.

A total of 11 witnesses including father of the victim, an investigating officer, doctor and police station in-charge appeared in the court.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 00:55 IST
