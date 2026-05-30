After 3 Mayors in single term, Moga votes for stability: AAP wins majority in Moga MC; loses Raikot, Payal in Ludhiana

The AAP Friday won a clear majority in the Moga Municipal Corporation House, winning 30 of 50 wards. Congress and Independent candidates won seven seats each and there each were won by SAD and BJP, as per the final results.
Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Moga’s AAP MLA and party’s women’s wing state president, had led the campaigning for the ruling party for civic body elections. “This a mandate for AAP government’s welfare schemes. It is for the first time that one party has won a clear majority in MC House,” say said.
In 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation polls, then ruling Congress had won 20 of 50 seats, and failed to win majority. SAD had won 15, AAP 4, BJP 1 and 7 were won by Independents. Later, all 10 Independents had announced their support for Congress and Nikita Bhalla was elected as Moga’s first woman Mayor.
However, after AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022, a no-confidence motion was passed against Bhalla, as majority of Congress councillors had moved to AAP. She was replaced by Baljit Singh Chani who had become AAP’s first Mayor in Punjab in 2023.
But in a unique turn of events, Chani was expelled by AAP as the party claimed having “concrete evidence of his link with drug traffickers”. Chani was then replaced by Parveen Kumar Sharma alias Peena as Moga Mayor in January this year. Sharma is an ex-Congressman.
In the latest elections, incumbent Mayor Parveen Kumar Sharma did not contest, but both his wife Kamlesh Rani and daughter-in-law Tamanna Rani contested from ward number 38 and 36, respectively. While daughter-in-law Tamanna won the election, his wife Kamlesh lost to Congress’s Dimple Arora.
Voting for Moga MC was held for 49 wards as AAP’s Sarabjit Kaur was elected unopposed from ward number 44. While AAP contested from all wards, BJP contested 39, Congress 48 and SAD 39.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, AAP has also won majority in Kot Ise Khan nagar panchayat of Moga district, winning 12 of 13 wards.
AAP loses Payal, Raikot; tie in Jagraon
In Ludhiana district, results were declared for six Municipal Councils, of which AAP won majority in three, lost two and is tied with the Congress in 1.
Of the 112 wards for which results were declared in Ludhiana district, AAP won 57, Congress 36, SAD eight, BJP six and Independent five.
AAP has lost both Raikot and Payal Muncipal Councils, failing to win majority seats. Both these councils were won by Congress. In Payal, which had 11 wards, AAP won just 3, Congress 5 and SAD 2. In Raikot, Congress won 11 wards and AAP 4.
Story continues below this ad
The polls in Raikot were marred with violence as Congress candidate from ward number 4 Jagdev Singh Jagga was allegedly attacked on the day of polling. Both Congress and AAP had blamed each other for violence.
In Jagraon, where a major controversy had erupted over local AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke’s husband’s “fake candidature”, AAP and Congress are tied with wins on nine wards each. Of 23 seats, Congress and AAP won nine each, BJP four and Independent one.
In Doraha, Samrala and Khanna, ruling AAP has won clear majority. In Doraha (15 wards), AAP has won 8, Congress 5 and Independent 2. In Samrala (15 wards), AAP has won 8, BJP 1, Congress 2 and SAD 4.
In Khanna, which had the highest 33 wards and from where cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond is the MLA, AAP has won 25, BJP 1, Congress 4, Independent 1 and SAD 2.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More