After 3 Mayors in single term, Moga votes for stability: AAP wins majority in Moga MC; loses Raikot, Payal in Ludhiana

Moga outgoing Mayor’s wife Kamlesh Rani (left) lost, but his daughter in law Tamanna won. Both on AAP ticket. (Express Photo)

The AAP Friday won a clear majority in the Moga Municipal Corporation House, winning 30 of 50 wards. Congress and Independent candidates won seven seats each and there each were won by SAD and BJP, as per the final results.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Moga’s AAP MLA and party’s women’s wing state president, had led the campaigning for the ruling party for civic body elections. “This a mandate for AAP government’s welfare schemes. It is for the first time that one party has won a clear majority in MC House,” say said.

In 2021 Moga Municipal Corporation polls, then ruling Congress had won 20 of 50 seats, and failed to win majority. SAD had won 15, AAP 4, BJP 1 and 7 were won by Independents. Later, all 10 Independents had announced their support for Congress and Nikita Bhalla was elected as Moga’s first woman Mayor.