Mayor wants a new National Highway corridor to decongest Chandigarh, writes to PM

In a bid to decongest the growing traffic congestion in the ‘City Beautiful’, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the declaration and development of the Chandigarh–Karoran–Tanda–Prempura–Gariran–Paploha–Bar Shalu Khurd–Jangeshu–Kasauli–Dharampur corridor as a National Highway under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Highlighting Chandigarh’s critical role as a transit hub for traffic moving between Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Delhi, and other northern states, the Mayor emphasised the urgent need for an alternative high-capacity corridor to ease the mounting pressure on key routes such as Madhya Marg and the Panchkula–Pinjore–Dharampur stretch.

In his proposal, the Mayor underlined that the suggested corridor would provide a direct, shorter, and efficient route to Himachal Pradesh, significantly reducing travel time and decongesting the city’s internal roads.

He pointed out that the Tricity region, despite being a major administrative and economic hub, continues to rely on limited and overburdened road networks, leading to frequent traffic bottlenecks, especially during peak tourist seasons.

The proposed alignment, passing through the Shivalik foothills and Kandi belt, will incorporate advanced engineering solutions such as slope stabilisation, climate-resilient drainage systems, and smart traffic infrastructure to ensure safety and sustainability.

The proposal further highlights the corridor’s critical role in strengthening emergency healthcare access to premier institutions like the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, ensuring faster response during medical emergencies. Additionally, it is expected to boost tourism by providing seamless connectivity to destinations like Kasauli and Dharampur, while also serving as a reliable alternate route during natural disasters and monsoon disruptions, the Mayor mentioned.

The project is poised to deliver substantial socio-economic benefits, including rural development, enhanced market access, employment generation, and promotion of local enterprises across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

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Joshi also emphasised that a portion of the proposed alignment has already been notified as a National Highway in Himachal Pradesh, making a strong case for extending the status to the entire corridor for continuity and maximum impact.

Citing strong public and political support, he urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action, including formal declaration of the corridor as a National Highway, its inclusion under PM Gati Shakti, expedited DPR preparation, dedicated funding allocation, and time-bound execution through an inter-state coordination mechanism.

Describing the project as a “strategic growth engine for North India,” the Mayor stated that its timely implementation will not only benefit lakhs of citizens but also significantly decongest Chandigarh, improve regional connectivity, and promote sustainable and inclusive development across the northern region.