Mayor slams decision to ban fuel-based bike registrations in UT

“Who took this impractical decision…Will take to streets if orders are not deliberated upon afresh,” Chandigarh Mayor and BJP leader Anup Gupta said on Chandigarh’s decision to “cease the registrations of non electric two wheelers in the city. With the present orders, all registrations of non-electric two wheelers have been stopped with effect from February 10.

Stating that the achievable target under new EV policy was over for this financial year, the registrations of non electric two wheelers have been stopped by the RLA from February 10 onwards. They will now begin from April 1, 2023 according to the new target set within permissible limit which means reduction in 70 percent of two wheeler registrations from then.

“There is no such rule in the entire country. How can Chandigarh pass such orders? I don’t understand who took this impractical decision. How can they stop freedom of trade ? Yes, they can promote Electric vehicles by offering incentives but not make it mandatory by forcing people to buy only Electric vehicles. Can a common man purchase a 1.5 lakh two wheeler and is the administration paying for it,” he said.

Gupta added, “ If the issue is not deliberated further, I will take to streets to protest with all the dealers. If this order has been passed for the two wheelers then next would be the turn of the four wheelers then. Moreover that is the case, they should tell the manufacturers to increase the production, they cant force a common man to buy an EV. I know this because I myself have an automobile agency. Can they stop this freedom of trade. I am with the traders/dealers and will take to streets to protest.”