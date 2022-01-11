Mayor Sarabjit Kaur assumes charge, asks administration to withdraw hiked water tariff

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Monday assumed office and as her first order of business asked the UT administration to withdraw the hiked water tariff completely.

Rollback of hiked water tariff charges, which had been increased by more than 200 per cent last year, before ultimately being put on hold by the civic body till March this year, was one of the major poll planks on which the recently-concluded Chandigarh civic polls were contested.

On Monday, new Mayor Sarabjit Kaur reached her office at 11.15 am, post which she spent around 30 minutes accepting congratulations and bouquets from her supporters. Post lunch, Kaur held a meeting with UT Adviser Dharam Pal during which she took up the issue of withdrawal of the hiked water tariff. “We are hopeful that the administration will withdraw the hiked water tariff. People have been burdened with it and we can understand the situation,” she said after the meeting.

In her meeting with the Adviser, Kaur also took up the issue of pending installment of grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 125 crore that is due from the UT administration to the civic body. Sources said right after the meeting, the Rs 125 crore was cleared by the administration and transferred to the civic body.

The Mayor also asked the Adviser to hand over the Registration & Licensing Authority department to the Municipal Corporation by which she said the income of the civic body would increase, which was important.

UT Administrator to visit dumping ground on Friday

Newly-elected Mayor Sarabjit Kaur had met UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday, wherein she had asked him to take up the issue of the Dadumajra dumping ground and personally visit the area, if possible, to assess the ground realities of the people living in the area of the dumping ground.

“The Administrator has agreed and he will visit the dumping ground on Friday with us in Dadumajra. Finding a solution for the dumping ground will be the priority of this civic House,” she said.

Won’t shift to Mayor’s house

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Monday stated that she will not shift to the official accommodation of the Mayor that is provided by the administration.

“All these years I have been living a simple life. I come from a village and believe in simple living. I don’t want any luxuries. I am happy in my own house that is located among the people of my ward,” she said.

The Mayor, later in the day, also held a meeting with officials of the civic body and said that the city was lagging behind in terms of cleanliness, and bringing it back on number 1 in the cleanliness ranking should be the top priority of the officials.

Kaur, who barely edged out the AAP’s nominee to win the Mayor post by one vote on Saturday, said that she will take all the councillors with her as she works for the development of the city.

She also stated that was the duty of every citizen to keep the city clean and appealed for their cooperation in this regard. “Just like we keep our house clean, in the same way, we have to ensure that we keep our city clean as well,” she said.