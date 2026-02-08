Mayor seeks immediate preventive measures, review of sanitation and drinking water safety

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after the death of an eight-year-old girl in Mauli Jagran triggered concerns over civic neglect, Mayor Saurabh Joshi Saturday sought immediate preventive measures and a comprehensive review of sanitation and drinking water safety in the area.
Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the mayor said the circumstances reported from Mauli Jagran point to a serious public health concern that demands urgent intervention to prevent further casualties. He underlined that access to clean drinking water and hygienic living conditions cannot be compromised, particularly in densely populated residential pockets.
According to residents and local reports, Mauli Jagran has been grappling with contaminated and irregular water supply for a prolonged period. Households have reportedly received muddy and foul-smelling water, while supply disruptions have been frequent. The situation has been compounded by overflowing sewage lines and poor sanitation, raising the risk of disease outbreaks.
Medical practitioners in and around the locality have also flagged a rise in water-borne diseases, including jaundice, typhoid and hepatitis, with several fresh cases being reported daily.
Officials said the crisis worsened after all three tubewells in the area reportedly remained non-functional for several days, forcing residents to rely on unsafe or alternative sources of water.
Terming the situation “deeply disturbing”, the mayor directed the Municipal Corporation to take immediate corrective steps. These include the prompt restoration of water supply infrastructure, thorough cleaning and desilting of sewage lines, and interim arrangements to ensure the availability of safe drinking water wherever regular supply is affected.
The mayor also stressed the need for close coordination with the Health Department to monitor the spread of water-borne diseases and ensure timely medical support, including preventive health measures, for residents at risk. He said health surveillance in vulnerable pockets must be strengthened to detect and contain infections at an early stage.
While focusing on Mauli Jagran, the mayor noted that similar complaints have been emerging from other parts of the city, including Sector 49 and Dhanas.
This, he said, points to the need for a wider review of sanitation and water supply systems in areas facing repeated civic issues.
Calling for accountability, the mayor asked the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation to ensure that long-pending infrastructure problems are addressed without delay and that responsibility is fixed wherever lapses are found. He emphasised that civic failures should not be allowed to escalate into public health emergencies.
“The safety and well-being of citizens, especially children, must remain the top priority. Preventive action, prompt response and accountability are essential to ensure that such tragic incidents are not repeated,” the mayor said, adding that he has sought regular updates on remedial and preventive measures being implemented on the ground.
