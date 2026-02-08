Mayor seeks immediate preventive measures, review of sanitation and drinking water safety

After the death of an eight-year-old girl in Mauli Jagran, Mayor Saurabh Joshi called for urgent preventive steps and a review of sanitation and drinking water safety, citing serious public health concerns in the area. (Express File)

A day after the death of an eight-year-old girl in Mauli Jagran triggered concerns over civic neglect, Mayor Saurabh Joshi Saturday sought immediate preventive measures and a comprehensive review of sanitation and drinking water safety in the area.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the mayor said the circumstances reported from Mauli Jagran point to a serious public health concern that demands urgent intervention to prevent further casualties. He underlined that access to clean drinking water and hygienic living conditions cannot be compromised, particularly in densely populated residential pockets.

According to residents and local reports, Mauli Jagran has been grappling with contaminated and irregular water supply for a prolonged period. Households have reportedly received muddy and foul-smelling water, while supply disruptions have been frequent. The situation has been compounded by overflowing sewage lines and poor sanitation, raising the risk of disease outbreaks.