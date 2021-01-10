Mayor, MLA to launch drive in Panchkula to remove encroachments, strays

Local MLA Gian Chand Gupta held a meeting with senior officials of these departments in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and Mayor Kulbhushan Goel to chalk out the entire plan of the campaign.

A special campaign to make the city free from illegal encroachments and to remove unclaimed animals from the roads will be undertaken by the newly elected Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, the two announced on Saturday.

The campaign will be run by the Municipal Corporation, HSVP and District Police under the leadership of the district administration. Gupta held a meeting with senior officials of these departments in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and Mayor Kulbhushan Goel to chalk out the entire plan of the campaign. At the meeting, Gupta reportedly also warned the officers that the outpost incharge and JE of the area concerned would be held responsible for the encroachment.

Gupta said that in the days to come, “not a single stray animal should be seen on the streets of Panchkula. With this, the city has to completely stop illegal encroachments”. He said that Panchkula city is adjacent to the state capital Chandigarh. Headquarters of many departments are also located here. Panchkula has a good image not only in Haryana but nationwide. This image will be further enhanced by the cooperation between administration and local people.

During the meeting, a complete plan was made to remove encroachments from the city. In the first phase, slums built in MDC and other parts of the city will be removed. In addition, temporary encroachments will also be looked into.

Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the police to remove hawkers from unauthorised places in the city. For this, the city will undertake extensive campaigns and make permanent vending joints available for vegetable and fruit vendors. For this, vending zones have been prepared in Sector 19. Locations for this have also been fixed in Sector 15 and other sectors. Along with this, those who put up roadside stalls on the main roads of the city will also be removed.

Gupta has threatened legal action against those who illegally run milk dairies and leave their animals on the street. He said that a large number of abandoned dogs are roaming in the city, which also pose a risk of infectious diseases. The administration has prepared a plan to catch all these stray dogs and rehabilitate them.

The meeting was attended by HSVP Administrator Mahavir Kaushik, Municipal Commissioner R K Singh, Executive Officer Anil K Dun, Police Department DCP Mohit Handa, ACP Nupur Bishnoi, ACP Rajkumar Kaushik and ACP Vijay Kumar.