Mayor meets Shah, raises city matters

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
She was accompanied by Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma and Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta.
During the meeting, the mayor raised some important issues of Chandigarh, including the one that due share be released to Chandigarh as per recommendations of fourth Delhi Finance Commission.
The other issues included the approval of old property from leasehold to freehold, resolution of lal dora of villages in Chandigarh, permission for need-based changes in residential as well as commercial properties in Chandigarh, revival of 1693 posts of UT Administration, including creating 2,096 new posts, and formulation of a policy for the security of contractual employees.
Subscriber Only Stories
HC slaps notices on PU V-C, two secys for not complying with payment order
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded
Gujarat HC upholds earlier order allowing organ transplant for ‘non-domicile’ resident
ABVP, BJYM leaders booked for ‘assaulting’ AAP Surat councillor
Windfall tax revision: Levy on crude cut, diesel sees hike
Nandoli village in Gandhinagar to be merged with AMC
5G launch in sight: Telcos issued spectrum assignment letters
GST rules on summoning of CMDs, CEOs tweaked
Lead simple lives, don’t use pilot cars except on NH: Mamata Banerjee
Post-Covid spending: Discretionary items gain steam, staples stay tepid
My daughter cleared school job exam: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes
Your job to recover what farmers owe us, discom tells sugar mills