Mayor meets Shah, raises city matters

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

She was accompanied by Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma and Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta.

During the meeting, the mayor raised some important issues of Chandigarh, including the one that due share be released to Chandigarh as per recommendations of fourth Delhi Finance Commission.

The other issues included the approval of old property from leasehold to freehold, resolution of lal dora of villages in Chandigarh, permission for need-based changes in residential as well as commercial properties in Chandigarh, revival of 1693 posts of UT Administration, including creating 2,096 new posts, and formulation of a policy for the security of contractual employees.