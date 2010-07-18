Mayor launches cleanliness drive

To cover all slum colonies including Dhanas and Janta Colony

Mayor Anu Chatrath today launched a cleanliness drive at Colony No 1 in Khuda Lahora. The drive has been started under Cleaning the peripheries of City Beautiful project,a joint drive of Art of Living Chandigarh Chapter in collaboration with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The AOL volunteers along with the MC team will cover Kumhar Colony,Janta Colony,Sector 51,Madrasi Colony,LIC Colony Dhanas,Milkman Colony,Aman Chaman Ambedkar Colony,Indra Kamal Adarsh Colony,Palsora,Rehabilitation Colony,Palsora,E.W.S.,LIG colony,Sector 52 and Bapu Dham during the drive.

The project was initiated under the guidance of Tanuja,a senior teacher from Art of Living Ashram,Bangalore,who is present in the city. Dr Neelam Malik presided over the programme. Every area would be allotted two days cleaning. Residents of the areas would be motivated to take part in cleaning process and will be given tips to maintain their respective areas.

MC to take action against those subletting shops in villages

The Municipal Corporation is contemplating action against those subletting its shops in villages. The issue would be taken up for discussion in the meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee.

The shops in most of the villages including Badheri,Buterla,Hallomajra,Burail Kajheri,etc have been sublet by owners. The shops had been auctioned for a period of three years. However,owners kept subletting these shops as a result of which the civic body has now decided to take action against the erring tenants. The trend is causing loss of revenue to the civic body.

Mayor Anu Chatrath said subletting of shops would not be allowed and action would be taken against defaulters.

